Tata Punch EV Global Debut Next Month – Launch Timeline Revealed

Tata Punch EV will launch in late 2023 and it will be positioned below the Nexon EV; to likely become the most affordable electric SUV in India

Tata Motors will reportedly host the world premiere of the electrified Punch at the 2023 Auto Expo. The motoring show will take place between January 13 and 18 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida and the Punch EV will be on display in its close-to-production avatar. It will reach showrooms only in late 2023 and production will commence in mid-2023.

Upon arrival, the Tata Punch EV won’t have any direct rivals in India. Around the same time the electric micro SUV reaches showrooms, Hyundai will bring in an all-new micro SUV powered by a conventional internal combustion engine. It must be noted that Citroen will also be bringing in the electric version of the C3 compact hatch and the MG Air EV is also in the pipeline.

The homegrown manufacturer launched the Tiago EV a few months ago and its bookings are going strong as the first lot of 10,000 units were reserved within a day. With the arrival of the aforementioned EVs in the more affordable segments, the competition will only intensify. Tata currently has well over 80 per cent market share in the passenger EV segment.

The good reception for the Nexon EV and the Tigor EV is a primary reason. However, unlike the duo, the Tata Punch EV will sit on the Sigma platform – a modified version of the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture found in the IC-engined Punch and Altroz. The Sigma architecture will lead to the removal of the transmission tunnel.

The fuel tank space will be altered to create a flat floor to accommodate the battery pack and thus it could offer more cabin space. It may as well be lighter and more efficient. The exterior and interior could get blue accents and EV-specific changes to differentiate itself from the regular ICE variant and more features could also be added.

The Tata Punch EV could be retailed in multiple battery choices and it will be positioned below the Nexon EV and thus it could become the most affordable passenger electric SUV upon arrival in India.