Tata Punch EV Detailed Range Test & Drive Review – Video

Tata Punch EV is available with either a 25 kWh or a 35 kWh battery pack; boasts a claimed driving range of up to 421 km

Tata announced the prices of the Punch EV a few days ago. Underpinned by the Acti.ev platform, the Punch EV costs between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) and it can be reserved at authorised Tata dealerships across India or online. It is retailed in two battery pack options and below we have linked the video to our detailed range test and review of the electric micro SUV.

The Tata Punch EV can be had with either a 25 kWh or a 35 kWh battery pack. The former has a claimed driving range of 315 km while the latter has it at 421 km on a single charge. They are equipped with a 60 kW permanent magnet synchronous AC motor capable of 114 Nm and a more powerful 90 kW motor developing 190 Nm peak torque.

The five-seater is positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s lineup and above the electric versions of the Tiago and Tigor. It has a lot in common with the Nexon EV inside and out while the equipment list is almost similar. It is claimed to do 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and boasts a top speed of 140 kmph, which is electronically limited.

The electric motor and battery pack are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance and the standard warranty stands at eight years or 1.60 lakh km. The homegrown manufacturer gives the option of a 3.3kW and a 7.2 kW AC fast charger that can be installed either at home or at the workplace in the long-range variant.

The battery can be charged back up to 80 per cent from 10 per cent in just 56 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger. The Tata Punch EV has an unladen ground clearance of 190 mm and a water-wading capability of 350 mm. For enhanced practicality, it boasts 90-degree opening doors, a flat floor for the second row and the boot volume stands at 366 litres with an additional 14 litres for the frunk.

The equipment list comprises a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, Arcade.ev app suite, touch-based controls, ZConnect technology with smartwatch connectivity as standard, wireless charger, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, ventilated leatherette seats, an electric sunroof, etc.