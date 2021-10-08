Tata Punch Electric SUV In The Development – Report

Tata Punch EV could be based on the Ziptron technology as the Nexon EV and Tigor EV upon arrival in the near future

Tata Motors is all set to launch the Punch micro SUV on October 20 and is causing quite a stir in the domestic market already. The Punch has already started reaching showrooms and it will be the second model underpinned by the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and the design language is based on Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The Punch will be positioned below the Nexon compact SUV in the brand’s lineup and is expected to carry an aggressive price range between Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom) to cater to the masses. We will bring you a detailed drive review of the Tata Punch soon and it looks like Tata is already considering the expansion of its range.

The homegrown manufacturer is currently the best-seller in passenger EV space courtesy of the Nexon EV and the heavily updated Ziptron tech based Tigor EV also debuted recently. Tata is also developing a zero-emission vehicle based on the Altroz premium hatchback that sits on the same ALFA ARC as the Punch. Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors spoke of the matter in a recent interview.

He said that diesel, as well as battery-powered options, are being evaluated. The ALFA ARC can accommodate multiple ICE powertrains and is modular and flexible enough to suit different body styles. The Tata Punch EV will more likely use the Ziptron technology and will be positioned in the private buyers’ segment as Chandra said “it’s a work in progress”.

He also confirmed that it will take some time to arrive as a definite timeline cannot be drawn right now. While the report suggests that a gasoline-powered Punch may not come into fruition anytime soon despite Tata having the 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine under its belt, the Punch EV could become an attractive proposition if priced well.

Currently, the Tata Punch derives power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol motor developing a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque as in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz. The engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission.