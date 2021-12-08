Tata Punch Digitally Imagined As A Compact Yet Rugged Police Car

Although launched mere months ago, Tata Punch has already managed to become one of the top-selling SUVs in India

Tata Punch went on sale in India in October this year, and it has been enjoying a lot of success since. It is currently the second best-selling car in the manufacturer’s lineup, following the Nexon. This is understandable, firstly because sub-4-metre SUVs are extremely popular right now, and secondly because the Punch is quite a good car.

The Punch is based on Tata’s ALFA platform, which also underpins the Altroz. It offers a great amount of space in the cabin, despite its compact dimensions, and there are plenty of convenience features on offer as well. Of course, the vehicle also boasts of great Global NCAP safety ratings (5-star adult and 4-star child safety ratings), just like all other Tata passenger cars.

Tata Motors has supplied plenty of vehicles to police departments across the country in the past, including Safari, Indigo, and Sumo. Therefore, it isn’t difficult to imagine the Punch filling the cop car role as well! Here, we have a digitally rendered image that shows us what the Tata micro-SUV would look like if it were a police interceptor.

The first thing we notice in this image is the black paint scheme, which isn’t offered on Tata Punch currently (likely reserved for the Dark Edition version). The front bumper gets a bull bar, which would make the vehicle capable of potentially ramming into criminals’ cars when in pursuit.

There’s an LED light bar on the bull bar, for improved illumination. Red and blue LED strobe lights have been added on the roof, just above the windscreen, and additional strobe lights have been added near the front grille as well. If these signs seem too subtle for a cop car, there’s ‘Police’ written on the front doors in vinyl, along with an insignia.

Let’s talk about the technical specifications of the car in the real world. Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which belts out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT. The price of Tata Punch ranges from Rs. 5.48 lakh to Rs. 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and its chief rivals in India are Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.