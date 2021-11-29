Tata Punch Customised With Genuine Accessories – Video

Here, we have a customised Tata Punch, which gets a bunch of official accessories that help improve its interior and exterior aesthetic

Tata Motors launched the Punch in the Indian market in October this year, and the micro-SUV has already managed to gain strong popularity among buyers. The vehicle is available in four trim levels, with an optional package available on each trim. For people who want something extra, the manufacturer is also offering plenty of accessories for the car.

Here, we have a video, shared by CARoholic Varun, which gives us a look at a Tata Punch with official accessories. In the video, the host explains that his friend – the owner of the car – wanted to install a few accessories, but didn’t like the quality of the aftermarket options he checked out. He then decided to get official accessories instead.

The vehicle gets a set of door visors, chrome door claddings, chrome door sills, and mud flaps. Inside, the owner got perforated seat covers with “Punch” branding and tri-arrow pattern mesh. Rubber mats have been added as well, above the instrument console, on the dashboard, and in the cubby holes between the front seats. The best part about getting genuine accessories is the accompanying two-year warranty on all the parts!

The owner did get an aftermarket accessory – 7D floor mats – as the genuine accessories list only had 3D mat options. In the video, the vlogger reveals that the floor mats were worth Rs. 3,200, and the rest of the accessories had a total cost of Rs. 15,000. The quality of all the parts looks really impressive.

Even without the accessories, the Punch is an extremely good looking car. From the front, the vehicle looks like a mini-Tata Harrier, thanks to the split headlamp setup, while the boxy side and the muscular rear profile are also attractive. The interior is quite roomy considering its dimensions, with a Nexon-inspired dashboard.

Tata Punch is currently available with a single engine option – a 1.2L NA petrol engine (86 PS) – and is priced from Rs. 5.48 lakh to Rs. 9.08 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its closest competitors in the Indian market are Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 NXT.