Tata Punch Crowned India’s Best-Selling Car In 2024 – Over 2 Lakh Units

Tata Punch emerged as India’s top-selling passenger car with volume sales of over 2 lakh units in the 2024 CY

Tata Motors recorded its fourth consecutive year of highest-ever annual sales in the 2024 calendar year, achieving an impressive 5.65 lakh units. This milestone was supported by a massive 77 per cent surge in CNG vehicle sales which surpassed 1.2 lakh units. The SUV segment also saw strong growth with a 19 per cent increase in volumes, driven by the brand’s compact SUV duo.

The Tata Punch emerged as India’s top-selling passenger car with volume sales of over 2 lakh units. Less than four months ago, Tata brought in the updated Punch with a starting price of Rs. 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and it was also the most sold PV in India last FY.

The features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, USB Type-C fast charger, wireless smartphone charging facility, a ‘grand console’ with armrest and rear air conditioning vents. Underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform, it is rated five stars in Global NCAP tests.

The Tata Punch derives power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT while a CNG variant is also available. In December 2024, the homegrown manufacturer saw domestic passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, reach 44,230 units, marking a 2 per cent increase from 43,470 units sold during the same period the previous year.

However, international sales faced a significant drop of 71 per cent with just 59 units sold compared to 205 units in the same month last year. Overall, when combining both domestic and international business markets, total passenger vehicle sales grew slightly by 1 per cent, amounting to 44,289 units in December 2024, up from 43,675 units in December 2023.

Tata launched the Curvv ICE and Curvv EV last year along with the electric Punch which garnered a strong initial response from buyers. Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand its portfolio in 2025 with the Harrier EV expected to debut soon, possibly at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Tata also has brand new additions lined up such as the all-new Sierra range in both ICE and EV versions as well as the Avinya.