Tata Punch CNG VS Hyundai Exter CNG – Specs Comparison

Soon after the launch of the Hyundai Exter with CNG fuel option, Tata Motors launched the Punch CNG at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Motors recently launched the much-awaited Punch CNG in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro-SUV sits in the same segment as the Hyundai’s latest Exter which is also offered with the CNG fuel option. So, the launch of Punch CNG is no surprise and it is squarely aimed at the Exter CNG. So, let’s have a specification comparison between the two.

Tata Punch CNG VS Hyundai Exter CNG: Price and Variants

The price of the Punch CNG range starts from Rs. 7.10 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Exter CNG starts from Rs. 8.24 lakh to Rs. 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the variant line-up is concerned, the Punch CNG range is spread across 5 trim levels while the Exter CNG is limited to just 2 variants.

To conclude, the Punch CNG comes at a lower starting price and offers a wider range of variant choices to customers.

Tata Punch CNG VS Hyundai Exter CNG: Powertrain and Fuel Efficiency

Specifications Tata Punch CNG Hyundai Exter CNG Engine Displacement 1.2 litre Revotron 3-Cylinder CNG Engine 1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine Power 73.5 bhp 69 bhp Torque 103 Nm 95.2 mm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 26.99 Km/Kg 27.10 Km/Kg

Taking a brief look at the powertrain specs, we can easily say that the Exter CNG and Punch CNG are quite closely stacked. However, Tata Punch has marginally higher power, while the claimed fuel efficiency of both cars is almost similar.

Tata Punch CNG VS Hyundai Exter CNG: Dimensions

Dimensions Tata Punch CNG Hyundai Exter CNG Length 3,827 mm 3,815 mm Width 1,742 mm 1,710 mm Height 1,615 mm 1,631 mm Wheelbase 2,445 mm 2,450 mm Ground Clearance 187 mm 185 mm Boot Space 210 Litres –

In terms of dimensions, the Tata Punch is longer and wider as compared to Exter. Comparing the height and wheelbase, Exter comes out at the top and the ground clearance of both the cars is more or less the same. The Punch CNG gets the dual cylinder technology which leverages enough boot storage of 210 litres.

On the other hand, the boot space is definitely compromised by the placement of the CNG cylinder in the case of Exter and Hyundai has shied away from sharing any figures.