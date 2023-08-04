Tata Punch CNG Launched At Rs. 7.09 Lakh, Tiago & Tigor CNG Updated

Tata Punch CNG comes with features such as a voice-assisted sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, etc

Tata Motors has today announced the launch of the updated Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG alongside revealing the prices of the all-new Punch CNG, which was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The trio comes as part of expanding the twin-cylinder technology – first introduced in the CNG-spec Altroz in May 2023.

As we informed you previously, the homegrown manufacturer has consolidated its twin-cylinder CNG lineup due to its apparent advantages including the bootspace being not compromised compared to conventional CNG cars with a large tank. The 2023 Tata Tiago CNG is priced between Rs. 6.54 lakh and Rs. 8.09 lakh while the Tigor CNG costs Rs. 7.79-8.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Courtesy of the range expansion, the Tiago and Tigor have become the only vehicles in their segments to offer three powertrain choices: petrol, electric and iCNG. The twin-cylinder technology enables the Tigor to offer a CNG tank capacity of 70L (water capacity), the highest in the industry. Since their market launch early last year, the Tiago and Tigor CNG versions have garnered over 50,000 unit sales in India.

2023 Tata Tiago CNG Variants Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) XE CNG 6,54,900 XM CNG 6,89,900 XT CNG 7,34,900 XZ+ CNG 8,09,900 XZ+ DT CNG 8,19,900 XT NRG CNG 7,64,900 XZ NRG CNG 8,09,900

The brand says its CNG vehicles are only catering to the personal segment and are commanding an overall market share of more than 16 per cent. The CNG contribution to the overall sales of Tiago, Tigor and Altroz stands at 20 per cent, 55 per cent and over 40 per cent respectively.

2023 Tata Tigor CNG Variants Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) XM CNG 7,79,900 XZ CNG 8,19,900 XZ+ CNG 8,84,900 XZ+ LP CNG 8,94,900

Speaking of the new launches, Vinay Pant, Head-Marketing, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said: “Since its debut at the Auto Expo 2023, the Punch iCNG has been one of the most awaited products in this segment. With its uncompromised boot space and high end feature upgrades, the Punch iCNG demonstrates the go anywhere attitude of an SUV, which is engineered to meet the constantly evolving requirements of customers, who are tech savvy and demand best in class features along with an environment friendly and economical product. I am confident that these introductions put together will make our CNG line up appealing, holistic and stronger than ever.”

The Tata Punch CNG is available in Pure, Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished and Accomplished Dazzle S trims with prices ranging between Rs. 7.09 lakh and Rs. 9.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Punch CNG Variants Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi) Pure 7,09,900 Adventure 7,84,900 Adventure Rhythm 8,19,900 Accomplished 8,84,900 Accomplished Dazzle S 9,67,900

The best-selling micro SUV in India will take on the recently launched Hyundai Exter CNG with its new CNG avatar. Built on the ALFA platform which has received five stars in Global NCAP, the five-seater uses ultra-high strength steel and reinforced body structure providing rigidity. It getsa micro-switch to keep the car switched off at the time of refuelling while the thermal incident protection cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a measure of safety.

The twin cylinders are located below the luggage area and are said to offer the safest solution as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor minimizing the risk of potential damage. Additionally, the enhanced rear body structure and 6-point mounting system for the CNG tanks provide additional rear crash safety.

The features list of the Tata Punch CNG comprises voice assisted electric sunroof, a front seat armrest, USB Type C charger, a shark fin antenna, automatic projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system sourced from Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay compatibility, rain-sensing wipers, height-adjustable driver seat, etc.

The presence of twin cylinders ensures that the bootspace of the Punch CNG is the same as that of its IC-engined sibling. It also gains advanced single ECU & direct start in CNG mode. While the single ECU ensures effortless and jerk-free shifting between petrol and CNG modes, the direct start in CNG mode eliminates the hassle of switching between modes.

The Tata Punch CNG is powered by the familiar 1.2L three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine, which develops 73.4 PS at 6,000 rpm and 103 Nm at 3,230 rpm in CNG mode. The regular ICE Punch gains features such as voice-assisted sunroof, Xpress cool, TPMS, USB C Type charger, front armrest, one touch up driver window and shark fin antenna.