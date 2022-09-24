Tata Punch Camo Edition Is Here – 5 Things To Know

The new Camo Edition gets a new green exterior and interior colour theme and is based on the Adventure and Accomplished variants

The Tata Punch is currently one of the most capable and comfortable offerings in the Indian market under Rs 10 lakh and is positioned as the brand’s first micro-SUV in the market. Tata is known for regularly updating its line-up in India and following suit has recently launched the new Camo edition of the Punch in India. The Punch Camo Edition is priced from Rs 6.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base version. Here are the top 5 things you should check out about the Tata Punch Camo Edition.

Exterior Updates

Speaking of the updates, the new Tata Punch Camo edition gets a new Foliage Green exterior paint shade. It also features a dual-tone theme with either Piano Black or Pristine White finish on the roof. In addition to this, the front chrome grille now gets a blacked-out finish while we also see a new silver skid plate on the bumper. Complementing these changes are the new blacked-out alloy wheels while the front fenders also get a Camo badging.

Interiors

Inside, the changes are limited to a new military green shade for the dashboard and the seat upholstery. Apart from this, the Punch Camo Edition continues to offer a similar dashboard layout, comfortable seats, and an impressive second-seat experience. Likewise, you get a similar boot volume and space inside the cabin as the standard versions of the car.

Features

The new Camo Edition models will be available on the mid-spec Adventure and Accomplished trims and while the buyers can also opt for the optional Rhythm and the Dazzle packs depending on the variant you opt for. The Punch Camo will be offered with features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, reverse parking, LED DRLs, push-button start, cruise control, and front fog lamps.

Powertrain

Powering the Tata Punch Camo is the same 1.2-L petrol engine that churns out maximum power and torque output of 86 hp and 113 Nm respectively. This engine can be had with a 5-speed manual as well as automatic gearbox options. Tata is also likely to offer the Tata Punch with a turbocharged petrol engine.

Variants

Four different versions of the Tata Punch Camo Edition are being offered in India – Adventure, Adventure Rhythm, Accomplished, and Accomplished Dazzle. In India, the Punch takes on the rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, KUV100 NXT and the entry-level variants of the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.