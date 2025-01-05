Tata Punch Breaks Maruti’s 40-Year Streak To Become India’s No.1 Selling Car

Tata Punch claimed the title of India’s best-selling passenger car in 2024, surpassing popular models like the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ertiga, Brezza and Hyundai Creta

Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever annual sales for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, reaching an impressive 5.65 lakh units. This achievement was bolstered by a remarkable 77 per cent jump in CNG vehicle sales, crossing 1.2 lakh units. Additionally, the SUV segment witnessed robust growth with a 19 per cent rise in volumes, propelled by the strong performance of Tata’s compact SUV offerings.

The Tata Punch emerged as India’s top-selling passenger car with volume sales of over 2 lakh units as it got the better of the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Ertiga, Brezza and Hyundai Creta. It steered clear of the tall riding hatch by over 11,000 units. Only a few months ago, Tata introduced the updated Punch following its run as the best-selling car last fiscal. However, a heavily revised model is expected to arrive in 2025 CY.

The Tata Punch certainly made history as it is the first time the best-seller in a year is a non-Maruti Suzuki in forty years. Some of the key reasons for its success are an expansive range, competitive pricing, high safety standards and a familiar petrol engine while the dual-cylinder CNG variant without compromising the bootspace has also been well received.

The equipment list of the Tata Punch composes a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a wireless smartphone charger, a ‘grand console’ with an armrest and rear AC vents, six airbags as standard, steering wheel with mounted controls and more.

Constructed on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the micro SUV is one of the safest affordable cars money can buy with a safety rating of five stars. The Tata Punch features a 1.2L petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a five-speed AMT is an option.

In December 2024, Tata Motors recorded domestic passenger vehicle sales, including EVs, of 44,230 units, reflecting a 2 per cent growth compared to 43,470 units in December 2023. As for 2025, the company is gearing up to expand its lineup with the Harrier EV likely to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Additionally, Tata is set to introduce the all-new Sierra range and the Avinya.