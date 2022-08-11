Tata Punch Becomes The Fastest SUV To Reach One Lakh Sales In India

Tata Punch has reached one lakh sales milestone within a span of ten months and is one of the safest affordable cars money can buy

Tata Motors has today announced the rollout of the 1,00,000th unit of the Tata Punch micro SUV from its production facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The Punch has become the first SUV in the country to achieve this particular milestone within the span of ten months. The five-seater was first introduced in October 2021 as the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform.

The Tata Punch has been a consistent seller for the brand ever since it went on sale and it plays a major contribution in the company breaking its own record sales seemingly every month in the domestic market. The Punch is also one of the safest cars money can buy in the affordable price range with a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars.

The sub-four-metre SUV is currently the second best-selling Tata passenger vehicle in India and it often features within the top ten of the overall monthly sales charts. In July 2022, the Punch garnered a total of 11,007 units (highest monthly sales yet) in the month of July 2022 and was the tenth most sold car in the country.

Speaking of this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We are delighted to share that Punch has achieved the 1 Lakh sales mark within a short span of 10 months. It is one of the highest selling SUVs from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks highly of the strong response from customers and we are very thankful to them for their continued trust.”

The Tata Punch is priced between Rs. 5.93 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, Creative and the special Kaziranga variants. It is the production version of the HBX concept with sharp styling and a high-riding stance. It boasts features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected features, a semi-digital instrument console, auto climate control, automatic headlamps, cruise control, etc.

It derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine delivering 84 PS and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT with the former having a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.82 kmpl and the latter at 18.97 kmpl. The Punch is available in a total of eight colour schemes and comes with LED DRLs and taillights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and so on.