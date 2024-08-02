Tata Punch Becomes The Fastest SUV In India To Cross 4 Lakh Sales

It took just 34 months for Tata Motors to sell 4 lakh units of the Punch in India; it is now sold in ICE, CNG and electric guises

Tata Motors has announced that the Tata Punch has set a new record by becoming the fastest SUV to surpass 4 lakh sales in just 34 months. Since its launch in October 2021, the Tata Punch has quickly gained popularity among buyers. Its success can be attributed to its tall stance, high ground clearance, commanding driving position, extensive features list, and competitive price point.

The Tata Punch was also one of the first front-wheel-drive SUVs to navigate the challenging terrain of Sandakphu. Prior to its release, the Punch earned the prestigious GNCAP 5-star safety rating, achieving the highest adult occupant protection score available at that moment. By August 2022, the Punch had set a new industry record, becoming the first SUV to reach 1 lakh sales within just 10 months.

Since then, the path to the next one lakh sales has accelerated, with the two lakh mark reached within the subsequent 9 months, and the 3 lakh milestone achieved in just 7 months. Additionally, the Punch CNG, featuring twin-cylinder technology, was introduced in 2023. Expanding its lineup further, the Punch EV made its debut in January 2024 and has quickly become one of the best-selling electric vehicles in India.

Speaking on the new sales milestone, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has always been known for its deep understanding of the Indian consumer. This attribute enables us to create disruptive yet highly functional products. With the Punch, we not only introduced the Indian market to a new sub-segment but also successfully democratized the SUV attributes by offering a comprehensive package in a compact footprint.”

The compact SUV sector experienced remarkable growth of 75 per cent year-on-year, with the Tata Punch at the forefront in FY24, commanding a substantial 68 per cent market share within this segment. It offers notable features including 90-degree door openings, standard Electronic Stability Program (ESP), rain-sensing wipers, and an impressive ground clearance of 187 mm. The introduction of the CNG variant further boosted sales, leading to a 30 per cent increase in the overall Punch brand’s growth.

The Punch EV has added an extra 15 per cent to the overall sales growth of the Punch nameplate. It is the first model built on the acti.ev (Advanced Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle) platform, and 21 per cent of its buyers are first-time car owners. Additionally, the Punch EV holds the record as the fastest electric vehicle to achieve 13,000 sales.

With a 17.7 per cent share of the compact SUV market, the Punch’s success is highlighted by its status as the top-selling vehicle across all segments for YTD FY25. It showcased a 27 per cent year-on-year sales growth for FY24 and led SUV sales from January 2024 to June 2024. In terms of overall sales distribution for CY24, the Punch’s petrol variant accounts for 53 per cent of sales, the CNG variant contributes 33 per cent, and the EV variant makes up 14 per cent in CY2024.