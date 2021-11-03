Tata Punch Beats Tiago, Altroz To Become Brand’s Best-Selling Car

Tata Punch micro SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 86 PS maximum power and 113 Nm and is paired with a five-speed MT or AMT

Tata Motors has certainly been on a roll lately as it is posting incremental sales numbers on monthly basis and narrowed the gap to Hyundai for the second position in the process. The homegrown manufacturer recorded a regular three-digit YoY volume increase in recent times and last month, 13 per cent market share was garnered with a gain of close to 6 per cent.

The company launched the Punch early last month and the deliveries subsequently began. The micro SUV has been well received amongst buyers and in its first month of October 2021, it managed to outsell every other model within the brand’s portfolio except for the Nexon that topped the table with more than 10,000 unit sales.

The Punch recorded 8,453 unit sales last month as it outsold Altroz, Tiago, Tigor, Harrier and Safari. It competes against Mahindra KUV NXT and Maruti Suzuki Ignis and is priced between Rs. 5.49 lakh and Rs. 9.39 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second model underpinned by the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform with a GNCAP five-star safety rating.

It is retailed in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative variants and a suite of custom packs are also available. As for the performance, the Tata Punch uses a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine kicking out a maximum power output of 86 PS and 113 Nm of peak torque and is hooked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT with Traction Pro mode.

The exterior highlights in the Tata Punch are split headlamp cluster, sleek LED Daytime Running Lights, sporty front and rear bumpers, sculpted boot, wraparound LED tail lamps, rear door handles mounted on the pillars, clamshell shaped bonnet structure, tall pillars, near-flat roofline, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, and so on.

The interior boasts a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic AC, cooled glovebox, reversing camera, push-button engine start/stop, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with iRA features, rain-sensing wipers, seven-inch TFT instrument cluster, etc.