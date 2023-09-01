Tata Posts Nearly 46,000 Unit Sales In August – Nexon, Punch, Tiago

Tata’s total domestic and international passenger vehicle sales stood at 45,933 units in August 2023 as against 47,351 units with a YoY drop of 3 per cent

Tata Motors has today announced that it has registered total sales of 78,010 units in the month of August 2023 when the sales in the domestic and international markets are combined. The homegrown manufacturer posted 31,077 units in the commercial vehicle department with a YoY volume increase of 2 per cent while a total of 45,933 passenger cars were sold last month with a YoY volume drop of 3 per cent.

The company garnered 45,513 unit sales in August 2023 as against 47,166 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales drop of 3.5 per cent (combined ICE and EV sales in the domestic market). The passenger vehicle international business resulted in a total of 420 units as against 185 units with a YoY growth of 127 per cent.

The total domestic and international passenger vehicle sales stood at 45,933 units last month as against 47,351 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 3 per cent. In the passenger electric vehicle segment (domestic and international business combined), 6,236 units were recorded as against 4,026 units with a YoY positive sales surge of close to 55 per cent.

The Nexon and Punch have been amongst the major contributors as Tata sits firmly as one of the top-selling carmakers in the country. The brand is currently planning to launch the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV on September 14, 2023 in India. Both SUVs will receive big revisions inside and out and they are inspired by the Curvv concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The interior will be a thorough overhaul compared to the respective outgoing models and it will come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system and instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo and so on. Recently, Tata expanded its CNG portfolio by introducing Altroz and Punch with twin-cylinder technology.

The launch of the updated Nexon and Nexon EV will be followed by the facelifted Harrier and Safari before the end of this calendar year. Tata is also working on introducing the electric version of the Punch and the Curvv while the Harrier EV is under development too.