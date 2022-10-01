Tata Posts Highest Ever Monthly Sales In Sep – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata recorded its highest ever monthly sales tally in September 2022 while the passenger EV sales in Q2 FY23 is also an all-time high

Tata Motors has today announced its sales performance for the month of September 2022 as well as the second quarter of this fiscal in the domestic and international markets. In Q2 FY23, Tata posted 2,43,387 units 1,71,270 units during the same quarter last FY with an impressive volume surge of 42.1 per cent.

In the domestic market, Tata’s sales stood at 80,633 units last month against 55,988 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 44 per cent. In Q2 FY23, the company recorded 2,36,090 units against 1,62,159 units during the same period last FY with YoY positive volume growth of 46 per cent.

In the passenger vehicle space, Tata managed a total of 47,654 units as against 25,730 units in September 2021 with a YoY growth of 85 per cent as it hit another record high. In Q2 FY23, a total of 1,42,325 units were sold against 83,933 units with a growth of 70 per cent. The SUV sales contributed 66 per cent to the total quarterly PV sales courtesy of Nexon and Punch.

The ICE sales stood at 43,999 units against 24,652 units with a YoY volume increase of 78 per cent while the Q2 FY23 sales led to a growth of 61 per cent as 1,30,803 units were recorded against 81,229 units. The passenger electric vehicle sales saw a massive surge of 239 per cent as 3,655 units were registered against 1,078 units in September 2021.

In Q2 FY23, Tata’s EV numbers stood at 11,522 units against 2,704 units during the same quarter last FY with a YoY growth of 326 per cent as the Nexon EV certainly dominated the proceedings. Commenting on the sales performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said,

“Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of ~70% versus Q2FY22. The company also attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 in Sep’22, posting 85% growth versus Sep’21. Led by record setting sales of Nexon and Punch, SUV sales contributed a rich ~66% of the quarterly PV sales. In electric vehicles, the company once again posted record-breaking sales of 11,522 units in Q2FY23, registering a growth of 326% versus Q2 FY22.”