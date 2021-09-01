Tata Posts 51% Sales Growth In August 2021 – Nexon, Tiago, Altroz, Safari

Tata posted 28,017 units in the month of August 2021 as against 18,583 units with YoY volume increase of 51 per cent

Tata Motors garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 28,017 units in the month of August 2021 as against 18,583 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 51 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer recorded a market share of 11.4 per cent at an appreciable increase of 3.2 per cent as 8.2 per cent was managed in August 2020.

The company continued to finish in the third position behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, and ahead of Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Honda and Toyota. However, its MoM volume sales did saw a negative growth of 7 per cent. Tata’s rise to prominence has been well documented in recent times courtesy of the consistent sales tally from the latest launches.

Moreover, Tata has regularly been updating its existing product portfolio. The Altroz premium hatchback and Nexon compact SUV, in particular, have contributed big time every month while Tiago has been registering decent numbers in the volume space. Tata has planned to further strengthen its affordable range with the launch of a micro SUV next.

It will become the fourth new model from the brand this calendar year as the Safari seven-seater SUV, Tiago NRG and revised Tigor EV have already come about. The Tata Punch will be introduced this festive season and is expected to be quoted in an aggressive price bracket – Rs. 5-8 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the second model to sit on the ALFA ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.

The Tata Punch is based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy and it has a split headlamp cluster accompanied by LED Daytime Running Lights, squared wheel arches, clamshell bonnet, pillar-mounted rear door handles, tri-arrow accents, wraparound LED tail lamps, etc. It will be sold in multiple colour choices including dual-tone shades.

The interior of the Punch will have a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. As for the performance, a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine found in the Tiago, Tigor and Altroz will be utilised. The turbocharged version of the same motor could also be available. A five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT could be offered.