Tata Posts 46,000+ Units In November – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Tiago

Tata Motors Limited posted a cumulative volume tally of 74,172 units in November 2023 as against 75,478 units during the same period last year with a minor YoY drop. In the passenger vehicle space, the homegrown manufacturer recorded 46,068 units last month as against 46,037 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a near-flat growth.

The company sold 75 electric vehicles in the international markets as against 388 units with a YoY decline of 81 per cent. The combined volume of EVs in the global and domestic markets stood at 4,761 units in November 2023 as against 4,451 units with a YoY positive growth of 7 per cent. The total PV sales stood at 46,143 units as against 46,425 units with a YoY de-growth of 1 per cent.

The Mumbai-based manufacturer rides on the momentum created by recently launched models such as the facelifted Nexon, updated Harrier and Safari as well as the new Nexon EV. The compact SUV continues to hold the flags up high for Tata ahead of the Punch micro SUV, which also saw its range expand along with the Altroz as both models gained CNG iterations.

Tata is planning to bring in a host of new models over the next year or so. The Punch EV, Curvv and Harrier EV have already been caught testing multiple times on public roads. The Punch EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s domestic lineup while the Curvv will spawn an electric avatar as well as an ICE version likely in 2024.

The Tata Curvv EV will arrive before the ICE variant and it will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km. The IC-engined Curvv will compete directly against midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

A new 1.5L TGDI petrol engine will also join the lineup and it could be first introduced in the Curvv. The 168 hp and 280 Nm producing gasoline mill will also make its way to the Harrier and Safari.