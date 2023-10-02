Tata Posts 45,000+ Unit Sales In September – Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Harrier

The total PV sales of Tata stood at 45,317 units in September 2023 as against 47,864 units with a decline of 5 per cent on a YoY basis

Tata Motors registered a total of 2,43,024 units in the second quarter of this financial year as against 2,43,387 units with negligible sales decline. The cumulative commercial vehicle sales stood at 1,04,085 units with a YoY sales increase of 4 per cent. The total passenger vehicle sales, on the other hand, stood at 1,38,999 units with a YoY volume drop of 3 per cent.

In the month of September 2023, the homegrown manufacturer posted 82,023 units as against 80,633 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 2 per cent. Tata sold 44,809 units last month domestically as against 47,654 units in September 2022 with a YoY drop of 6 per cent. The passenger vehicle international business of Tata added 508 units to the total.

The cumulative passenger electric vehicle sales stood at 6,050 units last month as against 3,864 units during the same period twelve months ago with a YoY growth of 57 per cent. The total PV sales stood at 45,317 units as against 47,864 units with a decline of 5 per cent on a YoY basis. In Q2 FY24, 1,38,939 units were posted against 1,42,851 units with a drop of 3 per cent.

Tata noted that the passenger vehicle sales remained strong in Q2 FY24 courtesy of new launches and pre-festive offtakes. During that period, Tata brought in the twin-cylinder CNG to its entry-level models like Tiago, Tigor and Punch while the Altroz CNG was introduced in May 2023. Only a few weeks ago, the heavily updated Nexon and Nexon EV made their way to the market.

Speaking on the sales performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We had proactively reduced supplies of the outgoing models this quarter to enable a smooth transition to the new generation models. Going forward, with deliveries commencing of our exciting new generation products, we expect stepped up volumes in this festive season and beyond.”

The facelifted Tata Harrier and Safari will be introduced in the coming months while the Punch EV and Curvv EV are also waiting to launch soon.