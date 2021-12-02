Tata Posts 38% Growth In Nov 2021 – Nexon, Altroz, Tiago, Safari, Punch

Tata Motors posted 29,778 units in November 2021 as against 21,641 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 38 per cent

Tata Motors has released its sales performance for the month of November 2021 as the combined sales in the domestic and international markets stood at 62,192 units against 49,650 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 25 per cent. The total domestic sales for the brand stood at 58,073 units against 47,859 units with a 21 per cent increase in volumes.

On the commercial vehicle side, Tata managed to record a total of 28,295 units last month as against 26,218 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 8 per cent. In November 2021, Tata also shipped 3,950 CVs from its local facilities against 1,764 units with 124 per cent growth. This lead to a combined YoY growth of 15 per cent.

The MHCVs sales in November 2021 including M&HCV trucks, buses and international business stood at 9,505 units in comparison to 6,340 units in November 2020. On the passenger vehicle department, Tata garnered a total of 28,027 units last month as against 21,228 units during the same period twelve months ago with a healthy growth of 32 per cent on a YoY basis.

Tata maintained its third position in the overall manufacturers’ volume charts behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai as it garnered a total market share of just above 12 per cent with a gain of 4.6 per cent (more than any other carmaker in the industry last month). With good reception for Nexon EV, Tata posted 1,751 unit sales last month as against 413 units with a YoY growth of 324 per cent.

Thus, the cumulative passenger vehicle sales stood at 29,778 units as against 21,641 units with an appreciable volume increase of 38 per cent. The homegrown car producer introduced the Punch micro SUV a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. It carries a competitive starting price of Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and is sold in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trims.

The Altroz premium hatchback, Nexon compact SUV and Tiago compact hatch are also bringing in consistent volumes for the brand as it has been registering good volume tally on regular basis in recent times.