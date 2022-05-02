Tata Plans To Launch A Number Of New Electric Vehicles – Details

Tata is currently working on three EV platforms including a dedicated skateboard that was previewed by the Avinya concept

Tata Motors is planning to introduce a slew of new electric vehicles in the Indian markets across different segments and price brackets. To appeal to a wide range of consumers, Tata will target different body types as well. The current leader of the passenger electric car division is working on three EV platforms including a dedicated skateboard pure EV architecture.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, told in an interview that all of these platforms will co-exist eventually. He added, “We are going to cater to all kinds of customer segments, and their requirements at different affordability levels, body styles, feature levels and different levels of experience,”

Over the next half a decade, Tata plans to invest around Rs 15,000 crore in its EV business as ten new zero-emission vehicles are waiting in the pipeline. The establishment of TPEML (Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited) is a significant move in the company flexing its wings for the better of the future. In 2021, $ 1 billion was raised with a valuation of $ 9.1 billion.

In the financial year 2022 (April 2021 to March 2022 period), Tata recorded a massive YoY volume growth of 353 per cent courtesy of the good reception for the Nexon EV while the Tigor EV is also garnering decent volumes. Its strategy of approaching different styles has been evident from the debut of its new concepts such as the Curvv and Avinya within the last one month.

The former is based on the generation 2 platform while the latter heralds the generation 3 skateboard. The Curvv concept based electric midsize SUV coupe will be introduced within the next two years while the production avatar of the Avinya will arrive by 2025. The upcoming gen 3 electric models will have range capabilities of more than 500 km on a single charge.

This is made possible due to the platforms’ ability to accommodate large batteries in an optimal packaging while advanced technologies like autonomous features, voice-assisted tech, ADAS, AI assistance, etc are being explored. The competition in the EV space will get intensified by 2025 as mainstream brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Mahindra will jump on the bandwagon.