Tata Plans A Huge Product Assault In 2025 – 3 Brand New SUVs Coming

Tata Motors is gearing up to expand its EV portfolio with the Harrier EV, expected to hit the market by the end of this fiscal year

A while ago, Tata Motors officially announced that the Harrier EV would arrive in India before the end of the ongoing financial year. Following this, the Sierra EV and Avinya are set to debut in the next fiscal period, though specific launch dates for these models remain undisclosed. Additionally, the ICE-powered version of the Sierra will follow the electric variant’s rollout, further diversifying Tata’s lineup.

The Sierra’s internal combustion engine variant could potentially debut in the latter half of 2025. Tata Motors may follow a strategy akin to the Curvv lineup, introducing the electric version first with the ICE model arriving later. Although detailed specifications are yet to be revealed, it is speculated that the Sierra ICE will likely be equipped with the familiar 2.0L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine.

The powertrain is expected to produce 170 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Tata may also introduce a new 1.5L TGDi turbocharged petrol engine as an alternative. Furthermore, the addition of a 4×4 configuration could enhance the Sierra ICE’s versatility.

The upcoming Sierra has been displayed multiple times via concept form. On a parallel note, Tata showcased the Harrier EV concept at the 2023 Auto Expo, later unveiling a near-production iteration at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. This electric SUV will feature both single and dual-motor options, delivering a 4WD system that should significantly boost its off-road capabilities.

The forthcoming electric models are expected to offer a driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge. Tata also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Jaguar Land Rover in late 2023 which should help capitalise on the luxury brand’s potential in developing advanced zero-emission vehicles to cater to Tata’s requirements.

This strategic partnership enables Tata to benefit from JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture platform which includes cutting-edge electrical systems, advanced e-drive units, state-of-the-art battery technologies, and streamlined manufacturing expertise. The first signs of the adoption could be seen in the forthcoming Avinya.