Tata Officially Announces Discounts Upto 1.5 Lakh – Hexa, Tiago, Tigor, Nexon

Tata Motors has officially announced discounts of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh during this festive season to lure in new customers

Just as other automobile manufacturers, Tata Motors has been riding on a rough patch with the consistent drop in sales in the last several months due to various reasons, as the unfavourable market scenario was led by the negative buying sentiments prevailing among the new car buyers.

However, in a bid to revive sales fortunes, Tata Motors is banking big on the festive season and has announced lucrative official offers across the domestic range. The homegrown brand has revealed a new campaign called the ‘Festival of Cars’ and through which offering benefits of up to Rs. 1.5 lakhs.

The models that come under the attractive discount campaign include the top-selling Nexon, Tiago, Tigor, Hexa, Tiago NRG and the Harrier which entered the domestic market only at the beginning of this year. Tata says the offers are tailor-made to suit the customers in different segments.

Tata Model Benefits Hexa 1,50,000 Nexon 85,000 Tiago 70,000 Tiago NRG 70,000 Tigor 1,15,000 Harrier 50,000

Besides the cash benefits, Tata is also providing exchange bonus while specific schemes are also made available for corporate buyers and government employees. To make the buying choice easy, Tata has also partnered with a number of banks and financial associations to provide up to 100 per cent on-road finance and low EMI finance packages during this auspicious period.

S.N Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors told that the response from customers during Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi has been “tremendous” and the ‘Festival of Cars’ campaign is expected to aid in further improvement in sales.

The Hexa comes with a maximum benefit of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh and it includes Rs. 50,000 cash discount, Rs. 35,000 exchange bonus, Rs. 15,000 corporate bonus and an additional Rs. 50,000 on select chassis. The Tigor sedan, on the other hand, gets Rs. 1.15 lakh discount comprising of Rs. 30,000 cash discount, Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 12,000 corporate bonus.

The maximum benefits for Tiago NRG, Tiago and Nexon stand at Rs. 65,000 Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 85,000 respectively. Recently, Tata introduced the Dark Edition of the Harrier and it was followed by an extended warranty package for the mid-size SUV for up to five years and it can be had at a price of Rs. 25,960 within three months of the Harrier’s purchase.