Tata Offers Huge Discounts In August – Tiago, Nexon, Tigor, Punch EV

Just like clockwork, manufacturers have started offering discounts almost every month and Tata Motors has announced discounts for August

Some say there is a slowdown in the sales of automobiles while the others say that it is better to wait for a better model. Whatever the reasons are, manufacturers across the board have started offering incredible discounts on all its models in a bid to increase sales and Tata Motors have officially announced their offers for the month of August 2024.

Starting with the Tata Tiago hatchback, the petrol version gets a Rs 35k cash discount, Rs 20k exchange offer and a Rs 5k corporate bonus which leads to total discounts worth Rs 60k. The CNG models of the Tata Tiago also get discounts worth Rs 50k due to Rs 25k cash discount, Rs 20k exchange offer and a Rs 5k corporate bonus. The Tiago EV gets benefits worth Rs 65k on the MY23 units and Rs 50k on the MY24 units.

The Tata Tigor compact sedan’s petrol version gets Rs 30k cash discount, Rs 20K exchange offer and a Rs 5k corporate bonus which adds up to Rs 55k worth of benefits. The CNG variants of the compact sedan also get Rs 25k cash discount, Rs 20k exchange offer and a corporate bonus of Rs 5k making the total benefits worth Rs 50k.

The more premium hatchback, Tata Altroz’s petrol and diesel variants get benefits worth Rs 50k which includes Rs 25k cash discount, Rs 20k exchange offer and a corporate bonus of Rs 5k. The CNG variants of the hatchback get Rs 15k cash discount, 10k exchange offer and Rs 5k corporate bonus which sums up to Rs 30k worth discounts. Unfortunately, the newly launched Altroz racer does not come with any discounts.

The Tata Punch which is currently the highest selling model in Tata’s stable gets only Rs 15k cash discount and Rs 3k corporate bonus which is not a lot but nevertheless it is already selling in good numbers which explains the lower discounts. The recently launched Tata Punch EV also gets total benefits worth Rs 30k.

The Tata Nexon’s discounts is based on the variants that you choose from. We understand that there are more variants than the number of Earths in the multiverse, but we could summarise that the discount ranges from Rs 16k for the Smart, up to Rs 40k for the Pure, Rs 60k for the Fearless and up to Rs 1 lakh for the Creative.

The Nexon EV on the other hand is offering discounts up to Rs 2.05 lakh on the MY23 models and up to Rs 1.85 lakh on the MY24 models. There are no details on the split up of the discounts being offered on the Tata Harrier and the Tata Safari, but they have announced a total benefit of Rs 1.4 lakh on both the models and we believe this to be applicable on all the variants.