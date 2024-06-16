Tata Offering Discounts Up To Rs 1 Lakh On The Popular Nexon

To celebrate a unique milestone in which Tata has sold 7 lakh Nexon SUVs in 7 years, they have launched a 7 in 7 celebration offer for new Nexon customers

As part of this celebration offer campaign, Tata has announced discounts and price cuts on several Nexon variants, with the highest discounts reaching almost Rs 1 lakh. Kindly keep in mind that this special offer will be available from June 15 to June 30 only.

Once it was launched, the Tata Nexon initially was not a hit but yet it was managing to sell in decent numbers. Then, Tata launched the facelift in 2020 which was liked by all and has been one of the top-selling SUVs in India, crossing the 7 lakh units milestone. However, in recent months, Nexon’s sales have witnessed a decline, and market analysts attribute this dip to the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO, which has significantly impacted Nexon’s market share.

So, Tata has decided to increase the numbers again by offering lucrative discounts with the highest discount of Rs 1 lakh which is available on the Creative + S variant, and it includes both the petrol and diesel versions of this variant. This makes it a very compelling case for potential buyers.

Here is a table that lists out the discounts on each variant in detais

Nexon Variant Fuel Discount Smart (O) Petrol 0 Smart Petrol 16,000 Smart + Petrol 20,000 Smart + Diesel 0 Smart + S Petrol 40,000 Smart + S Diesel 0 Pure Petrol 30,000 Pure Diesel 20,000 Pure S Petrol 40,000 Pure S Diesel 30,000 Creative Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Creative + Petrol / Diesel 80,000 Creative + S Petrol / Diesel 1,00,000 Fearless Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Fearless S Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Fearless + Petrol / Diesel 60,000 Fearless + S Petrol / Diesel 60,000

Since the Nexon was missing from the top 10 on the sales chart, these discounts should help boost sales for the model. Considering the practicality, excellent and wide choice of powertrains, best safety standards, and modern design and features, the Nexon is sure to come up on the top 10 most-selling cars of this month.

Mechanically, the Tata Nexon is equipped with engine options that include a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine delivering 120 PS and 170 Nm torque, and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine producing 115 PS and 260 Nm torque.

Transmission choices range from 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, and 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), to 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) for the petrol variant, while the diesel variant offers 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT options.