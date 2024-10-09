Tata October Festive Season Offers – Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago

The exclusive discounts in October include consumer incentives, exchange offers and corporate benefits. After last month’s gloomy sales, Tata is betting big on the offers

Tata Motors lost its third position to Mahindra last month and the company posted negative growth in both MoM and YoY sales figures. Now with these offers and discounts, Tata is looking to bounce back and boost its sales through October. There are special offers on almost all the models in its lineup including a special intervention consumer discount on the Nexon models.

For MY 2024 variants, the discounts are lower and range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000. The Tiago can be had at discounts of Rs 30,000 across all petrol and CNG variants excluding the XE, XM and XTD trims while there is a discount of Rs 20,000 on these three trims which does not include any consumer benefits but is extended on all CNG variants.

MY2024 Tata Altroz can be had at discounts ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 depending on the variant you choose. The highest discount is on the new Altroz Racer which extends to Rs 50,000 and includes a customer benefit of Rs 30,000, an exchange offers of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Model October 2024 Discount Tata Tiago Up to Rs. 30,000 Tata Altroz Up to Rs. 50,000 Tata Nexon Up to Rs. 35,000 Tata Harrier Rs. 25,000 (Exchange Bonus) Tata Safari Rs. 25,000 (Exchange Bonus) MY 2023 Model Up to Rs. 1.33 Lakh

There is a festive special discount of Rs 25,000 being extended on the Nexon petrol and diesel excluding the Smart (O), Smart+ and Smart +S along with Pure and Pure S trims. Nexon Pure and Pure +S petrol and diesel variants are at a benefit of Rs 20,000 while Smart + and Smart +S petrol and diesel variants are at Rs 10,000 benefit which is only offered by way of an exchange scheme.

Tata Nexon Fearless is at a discount of Rs 35,000. As mentioned before Tata is also introducing a special Intervention Consumer Discount being offered on the Nexon Petrol and Diesel at Rs 15,000.

The petrol models of the Tata Harrier and Safari are not launched yet and we are eagerly waiting for more details on them, in the meantime, diesel variants are being offered exclusively via an exchange scheme of Rs 25,000. On MY2023 models, the discount range from Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 1.33 lakh