Tata October 2022 Sales – Tiago, Altroz, Nexon, Harrier, Safari

Tata posted 45,423 units in the month of October 2022 as against 34,155 units with a YoY volume increase of 33 per cent

Tata Motors recorded a domestic tally of 45,423 units in the month of October 2022 as against 34,155 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 33 per cent. The homegrown car producer finished third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

The brand has noted that a planned shutdown of the Pune plant for preventive maintenance and debottlenecking actions led to reduced production last month. As a whole, Tata Motors Limited posted a total of 78,335 vehicles in the domestic and international market for October 2022 as against 67,829 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume growth of 15.48 per cent.

Tata’s domestic PV sales alone stood at 45,217 units against 33,925 units with a YoY positive sales increase of 33 per cent. The combined electric vehicle sales of local and international markets stood at 4,277 units last month as against 1,660 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 158 per cent.

The company’s overall sales performance across different sectors stood at 76,537 units in the month of October 2022 as against 65,151 units during October 2021 with a YoY growth of 17 per cent. The commercial vehicle sales alone stood at 32,912 units last month against 33,674 units with a YoY negative growth of 2 per cent.

Tata currently has the Nexon compact SUV as its best-selling model and its sales numbers have really been on the up in recent times. On more occasions than not, the sub-four-metre SUV finished as the most sold SUV in the country over the course of this calendar year. It is a regular feature within the top ten monthly sales charts.

The Punch micro SUV was brought into the market late last year and it has also been well received amongst customers. Both SUVs contribute to the majority of sales tally within the brand’s local portfolio while the Altroz and Tiago can also be attributed with decent sales credits. The Harrier and Safari sit at the top of the range and they are expected to get respective facelifts in the coming months.