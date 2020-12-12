Tata November 2020 Sales Analysis – Altroz, Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Tigor

Tata Motors registered a total of 21,640 units in November 2020 as against 10,400 units during the same period last year with 108 per cent volume increase

Tata Motors finished in third position in the overall manufacturers’ table for consecutive months and endured a volume growth of just over 108 per cent in November 2020. Compared to the same month in 2019, Tata dispatched just 10,400 units as against 21,640 units last month courtesy of the good reception for Altroz, Nexon and Tiago.

Ever since its debut, the Tiago regularly finished at the top of the sales charts within the brand’s domestic portfolio but the Altroz really rose to the occasion. The premium hatchback was introduced in the beginning stages of this year and it has emerged as the third best-selling model in its segment on consistent basis.

In November 2020, the Altroz posted a strong tally of 6,260 units as it was the most sold Tata ahead of Nexon and Tiago. Within Tata’s range, the sales growth of its individual models has been evident in recent months – the Nexon and the Harrier for instance. The compact SUV registered a total of 6,021 units as against 3,437 units in November 2019.

Tata Cars (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Tata Altroz 6,260 – 2. Tata Nexon (75%) 6,021 3,437 3. Tata Tiago (22%) 5,890 4,811 4.Tata Harrier (190%) 2,210 762 5. Tata Tigor (65%) 1,259 765

In comparison, the Nexon endured a massive sales surge of 75 per cent last month on YoY basis. The Tiago, on the other hand, did post a good tally as 5,890 units were sold against 4,811 units in November 2019 with 22 per cent sales growth. The Harrier mid-size SUV recorded 2,210 units last month as against 762 units during the same period in 2019.

It saw a Year-on-Year sales surge of 190 per cent. The Tigor finished last but with healthy YoY volume increase of 65 per cent as 1,259 units were posted in November 2020 as against 765 units during the corresponding period last year. Tata will be strengthening its lineup next year with the addition of at least two models expectedly.

The three-row version of the Harrier known as the Gravitas could debut in the early parts of 2021 while the production-spec HBX micro SUV is also expected in the due course. The electric version of Altroz premium hatchback may also see the light in the second half of next year to create a niche for itself.