Tata Nov 2023 Sales Analysis – Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Safari, Altroz

Tata Motors garnered a domestic tally of 46,070 units in the month of November 2023 as against 46,040 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 0.1 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2023 with 48,343 units, a MoM negative volume growth of 4.7 per cent was noted in India.

The homegrown manufacturer recorded a market share of 13.8 per cent last month as against 14.3 per cent with a YoY drop of 0.5 per cent. Tata continued to be the third most sold carmaker in India behind Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai and finished ahead of Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Honda, MG and Skoda.

Recently, Tata gave facelifts to the Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari taking plenty of inspiration from the Curvv concept and Harrier EV concept. In addition, the cabin of all these models became more premium and new features were included. The Nexon compact SUV registered a total of 14,916 units as against 15,871 units.

Tata Models (YoY) November 2023 Sales November 2022 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (-6%) 14,916 15,871 2. Tata Punch (19%) 14,383 12,131 3. Tata Tiago (8%) 5,508 5,097 4. Tata Altroz (-3%) 4,955 5,084 5. Tata Harrier (10%) 2,326 2,119 6. Tata Safari (54%) 2,207 1,437 7. Tata Tigor (-59%) 1,775 4,301

This led to a YoY negative sales growth of 6 per cent. The Punch micro SUV closed in on the Nexon last month as 14,383 units were sold against 12,131 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive volume increase of 19 per cent. The Tata Tiago entry-level hatchback finished in the third position.

It recorded a total of 5,508 units as against 5,097 units with a YoY sales growth of 8 per cent. The Altroz premium hatchback finished in the fourth position with 4,955 units as against 5,084 units with a YoY negative growth of 3 per cent. The Tata Harrier finished in the fifth position with 2,326 units as against 2,119 units.

The Harrier posted 10 per cent YoY growth while the Safari recorded the highest YoY growth within the brand’s domestic portfolio. The three-row SUV recorded 2,207 units as against 1,437 units in November 2022 while the Tigor compact sedan finished in the seventh position with 1,775 units against 4,301 units with a YoY de-growth of 59 per cent.