Tata Nov 2022 Sales Analysis – Tiago, Nexon, Altroz, Harrier, Punch

Tata Motors recorded a domestic total of 46,040 units in the month of November 2022 as against 29,780 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales surge of 55 per cent. Compared to the previous month of October 2022 with 45,220 unit sales, an MoM sales increase of 2 per cent was noted.

The homegrown manufacturer continued to finish in the third position in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings last month. The Nexon finished on top of the sales standings and more importantly, it was also the second most sold passenger car in the country. The popularity of the compact SUV has skyrocketed in recent years.

In the current financial year, the SUV has been the best-selling SUV in India. The Nexon posted a total of 15,871 units last month as against 9,831 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales increase of 61 per cent. The Punch micro SUV finished in the second position with 12,131 unit sales as against 6,110 units in November 2021.

Tata Models (YoY) Nov 2022 Sales Nov 2021 Sales 1. Nexon (61%) 15,871 9,831 2. Punch (99%) 12,131 6,110 3. Tiago (2%) 5,097 4,998 4. Altroz (68%) 5,084 3,025 5. Tigor (141%) 4,301 1,785 6. Harrier (-19%) 2,119 2,607 7. Safari (1%) 1,437 1,424

This led to a YoY volume surge of 99 per cent. The combined sales of the Nexon and Punch stood at just over 28,000 units as they contributed to the majority of the total volume. The Tiago compact hatchback was the third most sold model within the brand’s portfolio as 5,097 units were registered against 4,998 units during the same period last year.

The Tiago’s YoY sales growth stood at 2 per cent. The Tata Altroz slotted in at fourth with 5,084 unit sales as against 3,025 units in November 2021 with a YoY positive sales increase of 68 per cent. The Tigor compact sedan finished in the fifth position with 4,301 unit sales as against 1,785 units with the highest YoY growth of them all at 141 per cent.

The Harrier midsize SUV settled in at sixth last month with 2,119 units as against 2,607 units with a YoY negative growth of 19 per cent. The Safari three-row SUV ended up seventh with 1,437 units against 1,424 units with a YoY growth of 1 per cent. The facelifted Harrier and Safari are expected to launch next year in India.