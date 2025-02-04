Tata Next Big Launch Is Harrier EV – 500 Km Range, AWD

Tata Motors possibly just weeks away from launching a new flagship EV, which will indirectly compete with upcoming Mahindra XEV 7e

Expanding its six-model-strong EV line-up to seven, Tata Motors will launch a new flagship model this March – the Harrier.ev. The company showcased the new electric SUV at Auto Expo 2025 last month. The Tata Harrier.ev is a heavily modified derivative of the diesel-powered Tata Harrier, as evident in the nearly identical design.

In fact, it is the first electric model developed on the D8 platform, something even JLR didn’t do. It has a more polished styling with a new, body-coloured shut-off upper grille featuring horizontal slats, a new, silver-coloured lower grille featuring vertical and diagonal slats, a “.ev” badge on the front doors, and specially designed 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, save for a new colour scheme, the Harrier.ev is the same as the diesel-powered Harrier. Tata Motors will offer it with features like a panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, an illuminated logo on the steering wheel, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustment and a memory function on the driver side and a 4-way power adjustment on the passenger side.

Tata Motors may sell the Harrier.ev in a dark-themed Stealth Edition as well, featuring a matte black paint, a more rugged design for the 19-inch alloy wheels and the rocker panels, and Granite Black-coloured seat covers with dual decorative accents.

The complete specifications of the Harrier.ev are unavailable at the moment, but Tata Motors has confirmed that it will use an electric motor at both ends for AWD capability. Whether this setup will be standard or limited to select configurations is yet to be known, but we do know that it will lead to 500 Nm of torque.

the company will use a 75 kWh battery pack, based on which we expect the new EV to travel up to over 500 km on a full charge. The Harrier.ev will offer vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) bi-directional charging capabilities. The Tata Harrier.ev’s prices could start around INR 23 lakh (ex-showroom).