Tata Nexon XM(S) With Sunroof Launched At Just Rs. 8.36 Lakh

Tata Nexon XM(S) trim can be had with both the 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, and is offered with both transmission options

A few days back, Tata Motors teased a new variant of the Nexon, which we believed could feature some noteworthy changes over the other trim levels. Now, the homegrown carmaker has officially revealed what it was teasing, i.e. the new XM(S) variant, which is priced at Rs. 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom), and it comes with an electric sunroof.

This price tag makes the XM(S) variant the most affordable Nexon trim to be offered with an electric sunroof. The XM(S) variant shares its equipment list with the XM trim, however, does get some additional features.

Apart from the sunroof, Tata has equipped the new variant with features like automatic projector headlamps, rain sensing wipers, steering mounted controls, ConnectNext infotainment system by Harman, multi-drive modes (Eco, City, Sport), etc. On the safety front, the XM(S) trim gets Electronic Stability Program, dual frontal airbags, Hill Hold Control, ABS with EBD and reverse parking sensors.

Petrol Prices* Diesel Prices* XM (S) Manual Rs 8.36 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh XMA (S) AMT Rs 8.96 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom

Tata offers the Nexon XM (S) with two different powertrains – a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor that makes 120 PS of power, along with 170 Nm of torque; and a 1.5-litre oil burner which produces 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed AMT on both the engines.

While the XM(S) trim starts from Rs 8.36 lakh for the petrol-manual, it goes all the way up to Rs 10.30 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the diesel-automatic. On the other hand, Tata retails the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.7 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

The sub-4m SUV currently puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport as well as the Mahindra XUV300. It will get new rivals in the form of Kia Sonet and Toyota Urban Cruiser this month while the Renault Tiger and Nissan Magnite will arrive in the coming months.