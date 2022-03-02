Tata Nexon Was The Most Sold SUV In India In February 2022

Tata Nexon garnered a total of 12,259 units in the month of February 2022 to finish ahead of Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Creta

Tata Motors posted a total of 39,981 units in the month of February 2022 including 2,846 electric vehicles. The ICE lineup recorded a healthy YoY volume surge of 38.91 per cent while the EV sales led to a massive growth of 478.46 per cent. The Tata Nexon was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio last month and it was the fifth highest sold passenger car in India.

In addition, the compact SUV led the way in the SUV standings as it headed the charts with a total of 12,259 units last month as against 7,929 units during the same period in 2021 with YoY volume growth of 54.60 per cent. One of its main rivals, the Hyundai Venue, finished second in the SUV table with a domestic tally of 10,212 units against 11,224 units in Feb 2021.

The Venue registered a YoY negative volume growth of 9.01 per cent while Hyundai Creta was the third most sold SUV last month with 9,606 units against 12,428 units. The midsize SUV endured a YoY decline of 22.70 per cent. The Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also recorded more than 9,000 unit sales apiece last month. Only a few days ago, Tata announced that the Nexon had reached the three-lakh production milestone from its Ranjangaon facility in Maharasthra and new variants were also launched. The homegrown car producer introduced the Nexon back in late 2017 and it received a comprehensive facelift in early 2020. Tata often brought in new variants and special editions to keep the customers interested.

With the sturdy build quality and Global NCAP safety rating of five stars, the Tata Nexon is one of the popular compact SUVs out there in the market and is retailed in both Kaziranga and Dark Editions. The Nexon is currently priced between Rs. 7.39 lakh and Rs. 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a 1.2-litre three-cyl Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine. The former produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed AMT is offered as an option.