Tata Nexon Was The Most Sold SUV In December 2021 In India

Tata Nexon posted a total of 12,899 units in December 2021 as against 6,835 units during the same period last year with a YoY growth of 88.7 per cent

Tata Motors introduced the Nexon back in late 2017 and it gained a substantial update in early 2020. The compact SUV is part of the latest range of passenger cars from the homegrown manufacturer that has certainly helped in upping the brand image and since the arrival of the Tiago and Nexon, the sales numbers are looking consistent over the years.

The facelifted Nexon accompanied the updated Tiago, Tigor, all-new Altroz and the Nexon EV upon its debut nearly two years ago and they have bolstered the domestic portfolio. Despite the setbacks created by the health crisis and the impact on the economy, Tata Motors’ sales numbers were pretty good and last year, it recorded three-digit YoY monthly growths in succession.

The brand ended the Calendar Year 2021 with a bang as it posted the highest monthly sales in December 2021 in a decade while the quarterly sales were also at their peak in that timeframe. In addition, the CY2021 saw Tata registering its highest sales tally since the inception of the PV Business unit with 3,31,178 units.

The Nexon played a key role in Tata garnering 35,299 units in the month of December 2011 as against 23,545 units during the same period last year with a positive YoY growth of 50 per cent and the MoM growth stood at 19 per cent compared to November 2021. The five-seater SUV with a five-star Global NCAP crash testing rating recorded a total of 12,899 units as against 6,835 units in December 2020.

This led to a massive YoY sales surge of 88.7 per cent as it helps in attaining its highest monthly tally and crossing one lakh unit sales for the first time in a year. The Nexon is currently priced between Rs. 7.30 lakh and Rs. 13.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol mill develops a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq turbo-diesel is also employed.

It puts out 110 PS and 260 Nm and both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a six-speed AMT. The Nexon competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V and the likes.