Tata Nexon Was India’s Highest-Selling SUV In January 2022

Tata Nexon emerged as the highest-selling SUV in the Indian market in January 2022. A total of 13,816 units of the SUV were sold by the manufacturer last month, which is quite impressive. In Jan 2021, Tata Nexon’s monthly sales figure stood at 8,225 units, which translates to a Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 67.98 per cent.

In December 2021, Tata had sold 12,899 units of the compact SUV, thus registering a Month-on-Month (MoM) sales growth of 7.11 per cent in Jan 2022. The primary reason for the massively heightened customer demand for Nexon is its safety factor; it is the safest vehicle in its segment, as certified by Global NCAP. The SUV comes loaded with a lot of premium convenience features as well.

Tata Nexon is available with three powertrain options in the Indian market – a petrol, a diesel, and an electric unit. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre, inline-3, turbocharged unit, with 120 PS and 170 Nm on tap. The diesel powerplant is 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbocharged unit, which belts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines can be had with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed AMT. The electric powertrain comprises a 30.2 kWh battery pack, which feeds a single electric motor mounted on the front axle. The motor is capable of generating 129 PS and 245 Nm, and the driving range is rated at over 300 km (ARAI-tested, real-life range around 200 km to 250 km). It should be noted that Tata Nexon EV is the best-selling electric car in India currently.

The price of Tata Nexon petrol ranges from Rs. 7.39 lakh to Rs. 12.04 lakh, while Nexon diesel is priced from Rs. 9.69 lakh to Rs. 13.34 lakh. As for Nexon EV, it costs between Rs. 14.29 lakh and Rs. 16.90 lakh (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi). In other news, Tata Motors is currently working on an update for Nexon EV. A larger battery option – 40 kWh – is expected to be added, which will be available alongside the existing battery option. Other than that, new alloy wheels and rear disc brakes will also be offered on the updated electric SUV.