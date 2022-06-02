Tata Nexon Vs Maruti Brezza – Specs & Latest Price Comparison

Here, we have a brief comparison between two extremely popular compact SUVs – Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Tata Nexon is the most popular SUV in India currently. One of its biggest rivals is Maruti Vitara Brezza, which used to be the best-selling SUV in our market in the past. Although they both offer great value, their prices have seen multiple updates in recent times, making it hard to track how affordable they truly are.

If you wish to purchase a compact crossover and are confused between these two, then check out our specs and price comparison below.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza – Specifications

Tata Motors offers two engine options – a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill. Transmission choices consist of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed AMT, available on both powerplants.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza – specifications comparison Specs Tata Nexon Maruti Vitara Brezza Engine size 1.2-litre 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3, petrol Naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Max. power 120 PS 105 PS Max. torque 170 Nm 138 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 4-speed AT

As for Maruti Vitara Brezza, it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine. There are two transmission choices on offer – a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter gearbox. Torque-converter systems are smoother than AMT, but Maruti uses an old, slow system, not a new, quick one.

Tata Nexon (other engine options) Engine size 1.5-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 110 PS Max. torque 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Maruti Vitara’s naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder petrol engine is free-revving and extremely smooth, much more than the turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine of Tata Nexon. However, the latter SUV gets a diesel option, which is a big advantage.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza – Latest price

Tata Nexon has a lot of trim levels on offer, fitting a wide range of budgets. There are plenty of features and equipment available, justifying the high price of the higher variants.

Tata Nexon vs Maruti Brezza – price comparison Tata Nexon (petrol variants) Maruti Vitara Brezza Rs. 7.55 lakh [XE] Rs. 7.84 lakh[LXI] Rs. 8.55 lakh[XM], Rs. 9.20 lakh [XMA] Rs. 8.93 lakh [VXI], Rs. 10.13 lakh [VXI AT] Rs. 9.15 lakh [XM(S)], Rs. 9.80 lakh [XMA(S)] Rs. 9.68 lakh [ZXI], Rs. 10.88 lakh [ZXI AT] Rs. 9.65 lakh [XZ] Rs. 9.98 lakh [ZXI+], Rs. 11.33 lakh [ZXI+ AT] Rs. 10.25 lakh [XZ+], Rs. 10.90 lakh [XZA+] – Rs. 10.40 lakh [XZ+ Dual-tone], Rs. 11.05 lakh [XZA+ Dual-tone] – Rs. 11.55 lakh [XZ+ Dark], Rs. 11.20 lakh [XZA+ Dark] – Rs. 11.0 lakh [XZ+(HS)], Rs. 11.65 lakh [XZA+(HS)] – Rs. 11.15 lakh [XZ+(HS) Dual-tone], Rs. 11.80 lakh [XZA+(HS) Dual-tone] – Rs. 11.30 lakh [XZ+(HS) Dark], Rs. 11.95 lakh [XZA+(HS) Dark] – Rs. 11.25 lakh [XZ+(O)], Rs. 11.90 lakh [XZA+(O)] – Rs. 11.40 lakh [XZ+(O) Dual-tone], Rs. 12.05 lakh [XZA+(O) Dual-tone] – Rs. 11.55 lakh [XZ+(O) Dark], Rs. 12.20 lakh [XZ+(O) Dark] – Rs. 11.75 lakh [XZ+(P)], Rs. 12.40 lakh [XZA+(P)] – Rs. 11.90 lakh [XZ+(P) Dual-tone], Rs. 12.55 lakh [XZA+(P) Dual-tone] – Rs. 11.95 lakh [XZ+(P) Dark], Rs. 12.60 lakh [XZA+(P) Dark] – Rs. 11.95 lakh [XZ+ Kaziranga], Rs. 12.60 [XZA+ Kaziranga] –

Maruti Vitara Brezza has a slightly higher starting price than its Tata rival, but the prices don’t go too high for the top variants. This is understandable, as Maruti’s compact SUV doesn’t have the same level of equipment on offer.

Tata Nexon (diesel variants) Rs. 9.85 lakh [XM] Rs. 10.35 lakh [XM(S)], Rs. 11.0 lakh [XMA(S)] Rs. 11.55 lakh [XZ+], Rs. 12.20 lakh [XZA+] Rs. 11.70 lakh [XZ+ Dual-tone], Rs. 12.35 lakh [XZA+ Dual-tone] Rs. 11.85 lakh [XZ+ Dark], Rs. 12.50 lakh [XZA+ Dark] Rs. 12.29 lakh [XZ+(HS)] Rs. 12.45 lakh [XZ+(HS) Dual-tone] Rs. 12.60 lakh [XZ+(HS) Dark], Rs. 13.25 lakh [XZA+(HS) Dark] Rs. 12.55 lakh [XZ+(O)], Rs. 13.20 lakh [XZA+(O)] Rs. 12.70 lakh [XZ+(O) Dual-tone], Rs. 13.35 lakh [XZA+(O) Dual-tone] Rs. 12.85 lakh [XZ+(O) Dark], Rs. 13.50 lakh [XZA+(O) Dark] Rs. 13.05 lakh [XZ+(P)], Rs. 13.70 lakh [XZA+(P)] Rs. 13.20 lakh [XZ+(P) Dual-tone], Rs. 13.90 lakh [XZA+(P) Dual-tone] Rs. 13.25 lakh [XZ+(P) Dark], Rs. 13.90 lakh [XZA+(P) Dark] Rs. 13.25 lakh [XZ+ Kaziranga], Rs. 13.90 lakh [XZA+ Kaziranga]

Thanks to a longer list of equipment and the availability of multiple engine options, Tata Nexon takes the win here. Maruti Brezza isn’t a bad car by any means, but it needs to be updated thoroughly in order to be more competitive.