Tata Nexon To Get Panoramic Sunroof Soon In India? Spied

A new YouTube Shorts has emerged showing a Nexon test mule with a panoramic sunroof. Could this be Tata’s reply to the recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO?

Mahindra & Mahindra finally launched the much-required facelift of the XUV300 and because the number of changes done was massive, they even gave it a new name and called it the ‘ XUV 3XO’. While it received a host of updates concerning design and features, one particular feature became the talk of the town as the XUV 3XO is the only model in its segment to have the ‘panoramic sunroof’.

After the launch of such a feature on a product in this segment, it was obvious that the rival manufacturers would be racing ahead to counter it with the same feature on one of their products and looks like Tata would be introducing the panoramic sunroof on its Nexon which is the XUV 3XO’s arch rival.

The current Tata Nexon facelift was launched in September 2023 and although it has a better cohesive design when compared to the XUV 3XO, it comes with only a single-pane electrically adjustable sunroof. Apart from the panoramic sunroof, the Nexon also misses out on features like the ADAS which is now available on its competitors like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet while the Mahindra XUV 3XO goes one up on the rest of the competition and comes with Level-2 radar-based ADAS functionalities.

However, the Nexon still comes with a lot of premium features including a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, front parking sensors, telematics, six airbags, ESP, hill hold control, front ventilated seats, a cooled glove box, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, a nine-speaker JBL sound system, and height-adjustable co-passenger seat, etc.

Mechanically, the Nexon comes with either a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 120PS and 170Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder diesel unit that produces 115PS and 260Nm of torque. The transmission options are a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox for the diesel engine and a 6-speed manual or a new 7-speed DCA automatic transmission for the turbo petrol engines.

The prices for the current Nexon start from Rs 8.14 lakh ex-showroom and go all the way up to Rs 15.6 lakh ex-showroom.