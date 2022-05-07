Tata Nexon The Most Sold SUV In April 2022 With 94% Growth

Tata Nexon posted 13,471 unit sales in April 2022 as against 6,938 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY growth of 94 per cent

Tata Motors continued to sit third in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings in the months of April 2022 as 41,590 units were sold against 25,096 units during the same period in 2021 with an appreciable YoY volume surge of 65.7 per cent. Nearly a third of its sales came from the Nexon compact SUV, which was the third most sold car last month.

The sub-four-metre SUV garnered a domestic total of 13,471 units as against 6,938 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY volume increase of 94 per cent – the highest for any car within the top ten sales table. The Nexon has helped Tata in recording higher YoY growth in recent times and its electric variant has also been well recognised.

Taking advantage of its popularity, Tata will unleash the long-range variant of the Nexon EV this month with a 40 kWh Li-ion battery pack, capable of around 400 km claimed driving range on a single charge. The ICE version is currently priced between Rs. 7.54 lakh and Rs. 13.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be had in petrol and diesel engine options. Only a few months ago, the ICE range of the Nexon was expanded with the addition of Kaziranga Edition and before that the Dark Edition was introduced. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged Revotron petrol engine produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the bigger 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo Revotorq unit kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm.

Both the engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed AMT is available as an option. The Nexon locks horns against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V and others. A total of six paint schemes are available namely Foliage Green, Flame Red, Pure Silver, Daytona Grey, Calgary White, and Atlas Black. Some of the key features in the Nexon are a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, sunroof, flat-bottom steering wheel, cruise control, layered dashboard, adjustable headrests, height-adjustable driver seat, and a host of safety and assistive tech.