Tata Nexon Slipped Down A Narrow Road & Crashed; Passengers Saved

The pictures of the Tata Nexon accident showed damage to the front bumper and windshield but the structure remained intact

The Nexon was involved in a big accident as the car slipped down a narrow road according to the occupant involved. The damage to the front bumper of the vehicle and the windshield was evident from the images while the structure remained intact. While the occupants present had luckily escaped without major injuries, the airbags were said to not have deployed.

However, it is yet unknown whether the driver and the co-passenger had their seatbelts strapped on. The deployment of the airbags is determined by several factors including the force of the impact as an accelerometer detects the change in speed and if the deceleration is great enough, it triggers the airbag circuit generally.

When the control unit determines there is an accident, it sends a signal to the inflator system that sets off a chemical charge producing an explosion of nitrogen gas and filling up the airbag. So, it’s unclear what caused the airbags to not inflate in this particular incident and as mentioned above, the seatbelts might not be on too.

The Tata Nexon became the first made in India to score five stars in Global NCAP crash test ratings back in 2018. The compact SUV secured five stars in adult occupant protection and three stars in child occupant protection, and it followed the four-star rating earlier that year and Tata then improved a number of safety features to attain full marks.

It included making a Seat Belt Reminder (SBR) for driver and passenger a standard fitment for all variants and in addition, it was required to pass a side impact test meeting UN95 side impact protection requirements. One of the key reasons for people buying the Nexon is its impressive safety rating and build quality.

The five-seater is based on the X1 platform and it received a major update in early 2020 with a number of revisions inside and out. Last year, the Nexon was the tenth most sold passenger car in the country and despite the health crisis, it managed to record high sales volumes in many months of 2021 and endured its highest monthly tally ever as well.

The electric version of the Nexon is currently the best selling EV in India while the Tigor EV has also been well received. Just a few weeks ago, the CNG variants of the Tiago and Tigor were launched in India and more CNG models are expected to be in the pipeline. The homegrown manufacturer also announced setting up its standalone EV-only brand recently.

The Nexon coupe midsize SUV based on the existing Nexon’s platform is expected to launch in the coming years with petrol, diesel and electric powertrain options. The brand is also working on three platforms to bring up around 10 new electric vehicles over the next half a decade.