Tata Nexon Saves Owner And His Family Despite Rolling Over In A Big Crash

A Tata Nexon owner from Goa took to Facebook to appreciate the SUV’s build quality as his family left unscathed in a big accident

Tata Motors’ cars have been lauded for its sturdy build quality. Especially the latest models over the last three years. The Tiago announced the Impact Design philosophy and it was well defined by the Nexon compact SUV that debuted in late 2017.

The five-seater has good Dan following in the domestic market for not just its unique look but the build quality ad well. In the nearly two years of its existence on sales, we have seen several incidences of the Nexon saving lives of the driver and passengers involved.

Shreejith Kumar from Goa was involved in a heavy shunt, which resulted in the compact SUV rolling over. He took to Facebook to post about it and said the Nexon’s “Build and god’s grace saved him and his family”. He was driving the Nexon along with his wife and two children.

To avoid a collision with Ace pickup truck, he had to sharply swerve left but unfortunately, his SUV’s front left tyre was off the road and burst. He couldn’t regain control as a woman appeared out of nowhere on the road. It led to him moving to the right and his Nexon ended up rolling over. The pictures show heavy damage to the sides and roof.

The Nexon became the first Indian-made vehicle to receive five stars in Global NCAP crash tests last year and it was an astonishing feat. Later the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, one of the chief rivals of Nexon, was tested to be given four stars while the Mahindra Marazzo MPV was on the same league proving the appreciable build quality of the locally made passenger cars.

The Nexon currently averages around 4,000 unit sales monthly and it competes in a highly competitive space against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300 and Ford EcoSport. A facelift appears to be in the works for debut next year while the features were revised recently.