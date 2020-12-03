Tata Nexon Sales Up By 75% In November 2020

The Tata Nexon took the fourth spot on the sub-4m SUV sales list in November 2020, since the carmaker sold over 6,000 units of the car

Tata Motors introduced a mid-life facelift for the Nexon in January this year, and the update brought along some new revisions like an upgraded powertrain as well as a range of new features. The mid-life refresh has certainly helped the Nexon gain popularity in the market, and the car is finally getting the praise that it deserves.

Tata managed to sell 6,021 units of the Nexon in the month of November 2020, which means that the sub-4m SUV recorded a positive YoY growth of 75 per cent, since the carmaker could only sell 3,437 units of the car in the same month last year. This also means that the Nexon finished fourth in the segment last month.

Talking about the Nexon, Tata offers the car with two different powertrains, i.e. a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron turbo petrol engine that produces 120 PS power and 170 Nm torque, as well as a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine making 110 PS of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed AMT with both the engines. The petrol trims of the Nexon are currently priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 11.34 lakh, while the diesel trims start from Rs 8.45 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs 12.70 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

On the feature front, the Nexon comes equipped with an electric sunroof, an 8-speaker premium audio system by Harman, automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA connected-car tech with remote vehicle control through smartphone, a digital instrument cluster and much more.

The safety tech on offer includes driver and co-driver airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Hydraulic Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electronic Traction Control, Roll-over Mitigation, Brake Disc Wiping and rear parking sensors as standard. Additionally, the higher variants come with a reverse parking camera as well. According to crash tests performed by Global NCAP, the Nexon is currently one of the safest cars in the Indian market.