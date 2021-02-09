Tata Nexon Sales Up By 143% In Jan 2021, Highest Monthly Sales Achieved

Last month, Tata Nexon posted its highest-ever sales figure, 8,225 units, which resulted in a YoY sales growth of 143.19 per cent

The popularity of Tata Motors has been on an upward graph since the middle of last year, and seems like the homegrown manufacturer has managed to carry that momentum to this year as well. In January 2021, Tata Nexon registered a retail figure of 8,225 units, which is the highest-ever sales number achieved by the SUV since its launch!

In January 2020, the Nexon had posted a sales figure of 3,382 units, which translates to a massive Year-on-Year (YoY) sale growth of 143.19 per cent during last month. On a Month-on-Month basis, sales of the Nexon have increased by 20.34 per cent in January 2021, with a total of 6,835 units sold in December 2020.

Also, Nexon was the highest-selling vehicle in Tata’s lineup last month, surpassing Tiago (6,909 units sold) as well as Altroz (7,378 units sold). The popularity of SUVs is steadily rising in the Indian market, which seems to have given a significant push to the sales of the Tata Nexon. Another reason could be the vehicle’s safety quotient; with awareness about car safety increasing among buyers, Tata’s sales figures have been steadily rising as well.

Tata Nexon is available with two powertrain options. The first one is a 1.2-litre, inline-4, turbo-petrol motor, which is capable of developing a maximum power of 120 PS and a maximum torque of 170 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbo-diesel mill, which can develop 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both the engines are available with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

Tata Motors is reportedly working on a DCT version of the Nexon. This new dual-clutch transmission will likely be the same unit that will make its debut on the Altroz i-Turbo very soon. Test mules of Nexon DCT have been spotted multiple times during road tests, and it is expected to launch sometime during this year.

Tata Nexon is currently priced from Rs. 7.09 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, etc.