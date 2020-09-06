Tata Nexon Sales Cross 5,000 Mark In August 2020

Tata Nexon got the better of Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and Honda WR-V in August 2020 as it finished third in the compact SUV sales charts

Tata Motors introduced the facelifted Nexon earlier this year and it accompanied the updated Tiago and Tigor. The homegrown manufacturer has intentions to deliver regularly updated products and the trio was based on that strategy while the all-new Altroz premium hatchback, Nexon EV and 2020 MY Harrier with several notable changes also came to the fore in early 2020.

The company gave the Nexon a thoroughly revised front fascia while the side profile largely remained the same as the coupe-like roofline and the signature window garnish have been retained besides the inclusion of new diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels. Up front, the projector headlamps have become sleeker along with the addition of restyled bumper with C-shaped fog lamp housing, new grille and restyled air inlet, Y-shaped trim-arrow inserts.

Just as the exterior, the cabin gained its share of updates as well. There is a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity in the middle, alongside multi-functional steering wheel with audio, Bluetooth, telephony and cruise operating controls, engine start/stop button, automatic AC, digital instrumentation, revised dashboard and centre console inserts, etc.

The use of more premium materials in the facelift has made the Tata Nexon facelift one of the highly attractive offerings in the compact SUV segment. It has often finished third in the monthly sales charts in its space and it garnered 5,179 units in August 2020 amidst tough competition. The Nexon will see new rivals in the form of Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Sub-compact SUV Sales In August 2020 Sales In August 2019 1. Hyundai Venue 8,267 9,342 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 6,903 7,109 3. Tata Nexon 5,179 2,275 4. Mahindra XUV300 2,990 2,532 5. Ford EcoSport 2,757 2,882 6. Honda WR-V 729 1,178

The Nexon derives power from BSVI compliant 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engines. The three-cylinder gasoline unit kicks out 120 PS maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque as the power has been bumped by 10 PS upon receiving BSVI compliance. The oil-burner, on the other hand, continues to deliver 110 PS and 260 Nm.

Both are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT while a DCT is said to be in the works and it will more likely sit at the top of the range. The newly launched XM (S) trim offers the most affordable electric sunroof within the Nexon’s lineup.