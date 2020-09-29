Tata Nexon Receives A Styling Update, Loses Tri-Arrow Pattern

Tata Motors has changed the Nexon’s tri-arrow highlights on the front mesh, replacing it with a bi-arrow pattern instead

Earlier this year, the Tata Nexon facelift was launched in the Indian market. The new model featured more aggressive and upmarket styling than the older version, and had a distinctive ‘tri-arrow’ pattern on the air dam grille. Although not a major design element, it did look extremely brilliant, and complimented the overall design of the car.

Now, however, Tata Motors has decided to ditch the tri-arrow pattern in favour of a new, ‘bi-arrow’ design. The mesh now gets three inward-pointing arrow faces on each side, with an upwards pointing arrow face in the middle. The manufacturer has also notified its dealerships that the tri-arrow pattern has been discontinued. No other changes, aesthetic or otherwise, have been reported on the Nexon.

Tata Motors retails the Nexon in a total of 36 trims, and the new bi-arrow mesh pattern is available on the following – XZ+, XZA+, XZ+(S), XZA+(S), XZ+(O), and XZA+(O). The other variants (lower trims) only get the regular all-black mesh. Recently, the manufacturer added a new trim level to the range, XM(S), with which the Nexon became the most affordable vehicle in its segment to offer a sunroof.

The 2020 Tata Nexon is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol engine, which can generate a maximum power of 120 PS and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, which is capable of producing 110 PS and 260 Nm.

Both these engines are available with two transmission choices – a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT. The 2020 Nexon also gets a lot of convenience features, like 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car tech), a fully digital instrument console, automatic climate control, push-button start/stop, etc.

In terms of safety features, it offers dual front airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP with rollover mitigation, height-adjustable seatbelts (with pre-tensioners and load limiters), overspeeding alert, seatbelt reminders, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, reverse parking cameras, and hill-hold assist. The price of the Tata Nexon ranges from Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 12.7 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).