Tata Nexon Reaches 1,50,000 Production Milestone In India

The 1,50,000th unit of the Tata Nexon compact SUV has been rolled out of the brand’s production facility in Ranjangaon, Pune

Tata Motors has today announced that the production of the Nexon has reached one lakh and fifty thousand units in India. The 1,50,000th unit of the Nexon has been rolled out from the brand’s Ranjangaon facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The homegrown auto major introduced the Nexon back in late 2017 as it entered the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

It took just over a year for the five-seater to reach 50,000 sales milestone in September 2018 while the next 50,000 mark was achieved in September 2019. The Nexon had its facelift launched in January 2020 and it carried on the successful run of its predecessor with a heavily updated exterior based on the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy.

The Nexon has played a key role in Tata’s revival in the last couple of years as it accompanies the Tiago at the top of the sales charts within the brand’s portfolio. The Nexon competes against Maruti Suzuki vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.



The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV is certainly high on safety and it paved the way for Altroz, Tiago and Tigor to establish new benchmarks in car safety in their respective segments. With the competition rising, Tata did respond with conviction as the facelift not only received design updates but also improvements inside the cabin and features list.

Tata has been on a roll lately with consecutive three digit YoY volume growths and last month, 79 per cent sales increase was seen courtesy of the highest monthly tally for Altroz while the Nexon garnered a total of 6,888 units. The compact SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine.



The former produces a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm and the latter delivers 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both are paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed AMT transmission. The Nexon has 209 mm ground clearance and 350 litres of bootspace and it features a floating touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, multi-functional flat bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, digital instrument cluster, etc.

