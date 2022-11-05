Tata Nexon & Punch Post Close To 25,000 Unit Sales In Oct 2022

Tata Nexon and Punch combined to register 24,749 unit sales in the month of October 2022

Tata Motors continued to be the third most sold car producer in the country in the month of October 2022 with 45,220 units against 33,926 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales growth of 33.3 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer managed to record a market share of 13.4 per cent with a gain of 0.4 per cent over October 2021.

The Nexon compact SUV and Punch micro SUV have contributed to more than 50 per cent of the total volume sales and they have played a big role in the brand finishing third on consistent basis this calendar year. The Punch, in particular, has been impressive since its market debut late last year as it has regularly featured in the top ten sales charts.

In the month of October 2022, the Nexon registered a total of 13,767 unit sales as against 10,096 units during the corresponding period last year with a YoY positive volume increase of 36 per cent. It was the fifth most sold passenger car last month while the Punch finished in the eighth position with 10,982 units against 8,453 units with a YoY growth of 30 per cent.

The combined sales of Tata Nexon and Punch stood at 24,749 units last month. The Nexon is priced between Rs. 7.59 lakh and Rs. 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and it derives power from a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel makes 110 PS and 260 Nm.

Both engines are paired with either a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed AMT as an option. The Punch is retailed in an expansive range across variants such as Pure, Adventure, Creative, Accomplished, Kaziranga and Camo. It is priced between Rs. 5.93 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine pumping out 86 PS and 113 Nm and is mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Tata is expected to launch the facelifted versions of the Harrier and Safari next year and it will be interesting to see what the brand brings to the table at the 2023 Auto Expo.