Tata Nexon Prices Up By Rs. 11,000; 5 Diesel Variants Discontinued

The prices of the Tata Nexon have gone up by Rs. 11,000 and five diesel trims namely XE, XZ, XMA, XMA (S) and XZA+ S are discontinued

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its highly popular Nexon compact SUV in the domestic market and some diesel variants have also been discontinued. The price increase has been up to Rs. 11,000 as it is the second for the five-seater in as little as three months. Automobile manufacturers are either planning to increase prices or have already hiked them due to various reasons prevailing across the industry in recent times.

The Nexon made its local debut back in late 2017 and it has been well received amongst customers. The Global NCAP five-star rated SUV received a facelift early last year and it has really helped in upping the sales volumes every month. It competes against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 and Honda WR-V.

Tata has always added new variants to the Nexon’s lineup alongside introducing special editions to keep the customers interested. For instance, it was given the Dark Edition treatment along with its EV sibling recently as well. The Nexon is currently available in XE, XM, XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ (O) trims and the entry-level XE, XZ, XMA, XMA (S) and XZA+ S variants are no more in diesel.

Currently, the prices start at Rs. 7.30 lakh for the base XE petrol and it goes all the way up to Rs. 11.82 lakh for the XZA+ (O) dual-tone trim. The XMA (S) has been the most affected with a price hike of Rs. 10,500 while the XZ has witnessed an increase of Rs. 9,500 in petrol. The range-topping XZA+ (O) Dark has its prices hiked to Rs. 11,000 in its diesel trim.

The XM diesel, on the other hand, has endured an increase of Rs. 8,500. Since the arrival of the BSVI emission standards in April 2020, the presence of diesel engines in the below Rs. 10 lakh space has been very minimal. With the price gap between petrol and diesel fuels are ever decreasing, more customers are opting to buy gasoline cars instead of the oil-burners.

As for the Tata Nexon, it derives power from a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel delivers 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed AMT as an option.