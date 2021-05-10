Tata Nexon Price Hiked By Up To Rs. 17,000 – New Vs Old Prices

After the latest price update, Tata Nexon is now priced from Rs. 7.20 lakh to Rs. 12.96 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi)

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles in the Indian market this month. The brand’s compact SUV – Nexon – has now become dearer by up to Rs. 17,000. Listed below are the updated prices of Tata Nexon, along with the old prices for comparison.

The Nexon has received a price hike of around Rs. 11,000 on the XE petrol variant, and of around Rs. 5,000 on the XE diesel trim. On all other variants of the compact SUV, the prices have seen an increment of around Rs. 17,000, including both the petrol- and diesel-powered models.

The price of Tata Nexon now ranges from Rs. 7.20 lakh to Rs. 11.63 lakh for the petrol models, and from Rs. 8.50 lakh to Rs. 12.96 lakh for the diesel variants (all prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi). The engine options of the SUV remain unchanged; buyers can choose between a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.

Tata Nexon (Petrol) price hike – May 2021 Model New Price Old Price XE Rs. 7.20 lakh Rs. 7.09 lakh XM Rs. 8.16 lakh Rs. 7.99 lakh XMA Rs. 8.76 lakh Rs. 8.59 lakh XM (S) Rs. 8.68 lakh Rs. 8.51 lakh XMA (S) Rs. 9.28 lakh Rs. 9.11 lakh XZ Rs. 9.16 lakh Rs. 8.99 lakh XZ+ Rs. 9.96 lakh Rs. 9.79 lakh XZA+ Rs. 10.56 lakh Rs. 10.39 lakh XZ+ Dual-Tone Rs. 10.13 lakh Rs. 9.96 lakh XZA+ Dual-Tone Rs. 10.73 lakh Rs. 10.56 lakh XZ+ (S) Rs. 10.56 lakh Rs. 10.39 lakh XZA+ (S) Rs. 11.16 lakh Rs. 10.99 lakh XZ+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 10.73 lakh Rs. 10.56 lakh XZA+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.33 lakh Rs. 11.16 lakh XZ+ (O) Rs. 10.86 lakh Rs. 10.69 lakh XZA+ (O) Rs. 11.46 lakh Rs. 11.29 lakh XZ+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.03 lakh Rs. 10.86 lakh XZA+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 11.63 lakh Rs. 11.46 lakh

The 1.2L petrol motor is capable of generating 120 PS and 170 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively, while the 1.5L diesel powerplant belts out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission choices on both engines consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT.

There are plenty of features and equipment available on the Nexon, like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple Carplay), a digital LCD instrument cluster, iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, engine start/stop, cruise control, cooled glovebox, power-operated and auto-folding ORVM.

Tata Nexon (Diesel) price hike – May 2021 Model New Price Old Price XE Rs. 8.50 lakh Rs. 8.45 lakh XM Rs. 9.49 lakh Rs. 9.32 lakh XMA Rs. 10.09 lakh Rs. 9.92 lakh XM (S) Rs. 10.0 lakh Rs. 9.84 lakh XMA (S) Rs. 10.61 lakh Rs. 10.44 lakh XZ Rs. 10.49 lakh Rs. 10.32 lakh XZ+ Rs. 11.29 lakh Rs. 11.12 lakh XZA+ Rs. 11.89 lakh Rs. 11.72 lakh XZ+ Dual-Tone Rs. 11.46 lakh Rs. 11.29 lakh XZA+ Dual-Tone Rs. 12.06 lakh Rs. 11.89 lakh XZ+ (S) Rs. 11.89 lakh Rs. 11.72 lakh XZA+ (S) Rs. 12.48 lakh Rs. 12.32 lakh XZ+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.06 lakh Rs. 11.89 lakh XZA+ (S) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.66 lakh Rs. 12.49 lakh XZ+ (O) Rs. 12.19 lakh Rs. 12.02 lakh XZA+ (O) Rs. 12.79 lakh Rs. 12.62 lakh XZ+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.36 lakh Rs. 12.19 lakh XZA+ (O) Dual-Tone Rs. 12.96 lakh Rs. 12.79 lakh

There are plenty of safety features on offer as well, like dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, central locking, child safety lock, traction control, TPMS, ESC, rear parking camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, cornering foglamps, etc.