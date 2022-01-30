Tata Nexon Posts Highest Yearly Sales In CY2021 With 122% Growth

Tata Nexon recorded a total of 1,08,577 units in the calendar year 2021 as against 48,841 units with a YoY volume increase of 122 per cent

Tata Motors launched the Nexon compact SUV towards the end of 2017 and since then, it emerged as a top contender in its segment. Over the last few years, the popularity of the Nexon grew only high and the arrival of the facelift in 2020 did help in bringing a refreshed vibe. The Nexon posted an impressive sales tally last month as it was the tenth most sold overall.

The five-seater SUV based on Indica Vista’s X1 platform garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 1,08,577 units in the calendar year 2021 as against 48,841 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume increase of 122 per cent. The Nexon was the second most sold compact SUV last year and the third-highest sold SUV overall.

The Nexon was responsible for recording a total market share of 4 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV closed the year on a high as it registered a total of 12,899 units in the month of December 2021 as against 6,835 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a positive YoY growth of 88.7 per cent in the domestic scene.

The SUV is one of the safest sub Rs. 10 lakh passenger car available on sale as it has a Global NCAP safety rating of five stars. As for the pricing, it costs Rs. 7.39 lakh for the base XE trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.34 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The Nexon derives power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and a 1.5-litre Revotorq diesel engine.

The former generates a maximum power output of 120 PS and 170 Nm while the latter kicks out 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed AMT is offered as an option. The equipment list comprises a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, layered dashboard, cruise control, sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, etc.

The Nexon rivals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Honda WR-V, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite and it will have a new rival in the form of Citroen C3 Sporty upon its debut this year.