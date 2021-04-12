Tata Nexon Physical Buttons For Touchscreen Removed

Tata Motors has removed the physical buttons for the infotainment controls and added NEXON sticking to fill up the place

In modern day cars, the interior is one of the places where major upgrades can be seen as a large touchscreen sits at the centre of the action eliminating the need for physical buttons. This helps in giving a clutter free look to the cabin, mainly the dashboard and centre console.

While the luxury manufacturers followed the trend seriously, it did not take much time for the mainstream brands to catch on with it and even in the affordable new cars, you could readily see a touchscreen infotainment, either centrally mounted or floating above, and a digital instrument cluster.

The top-end variants of the new vehicles are accustomed to a large touchscreen infotainment system, with Kia and Hyundai going a step above with 10.25-inch screens, giving access to navigation, in-car connectivity features, entertainment, and doubling up as the reverse parking camera display.

In a latest move, Tata Motors has removed the physical buttons for the infotainment controls in its highly popular Nexon compact SUV. The buttons located below the central AC vents are no more and they performed separate functions like Home, Favourites, Back, Smartphone Next/Previous.

In addition, the rotary dials for setting volume and tuning radio have also been removed. In the place of the physical buttons, the homegrown manufacturer has grafted NEXON wordings. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system is offered in the top-spec variants of the Global NCAP five-star rated Nexon.

The driver can use voice commands to access different media functions as well in the touchscreen. The physical buttons in the Tata Nexon were intuitive and not difficult to use once you get used to it. Thus, the removal of the controls may not be well received by everyone barring those wanting a clutter free look.

The Nexon posted its highest monthly sales tally ever in March 2021 as the brand recorded three-digit Year-on-Year volume increase again. The Altroz premium hatchback and the recently launched seven-seater Safari have also registered good numbers last month as Tata continued to be the third most sold carmaker in the country.