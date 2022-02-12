Tata Nexon Midsize SUV Coupe To Use Powerful Petrol & Diesel Engines

Tata Nexon midsize SUV coupe could use a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a more powerful version of the 1.5-litre diesel used in the Nexon

Tata Motors recently announced its standalone EV subsidiary known as TPEML with an investment of Rs. 15,000 crore into bringing future electric vehicles over the next four years. The brand is looking at launching as many as ten new zero-emission vehicles over the next half a decade and has designated three electric vehicle platforms including a conventional IC-engined derived one.

It is already being used in the Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Nexon EV is based on the regular Nexon’s X1 platform and it will be stretched further to bring in a midsize SUV with a coupe body style. It will reportedly be offered in electric, petrol and diesel guises upon arrival and will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and the likes.

The midsize SUV project was conceived back in 2018 with the codename Blackbird and it has now been revived. The Nexon SUV coupe will have a different styling but some body panels will be carried over from the existing compact SUV to differentiate itself as a more premium offering and it will be positioned below the Harrier in the domestic lineup.

It will have longer rear doors and a new rear end with different tail lamps, bootlid and bumper. The wheelbase will be stretched by 50 mm and the overall length will stand at around 4.3 metres. The front fascia will be thoroughly redesigned to give it a unique stance. Reports suggest that the BEV model will come first and it could use a 40 kWh battery back that will debut in the long-range Nexon EV this year.

The ICE version won’t likely use the 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that currently produces 120 PS and 170 Nm as it won’t avail any tax benefits. Instead, a more powerful 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo gasoline unit will likely be used delivering around 160 PS and the powertrain was initially expected to be offered in the Harrier and Safari.

In the Tata Nexon SUV Coupe, the existing 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq turbo-diesel engine could be used to produce more than 110 PS and 260 Nm. It will comply with the second stage of BSVI emission standards and will be upgraded to be more powerful. Expect the IC-engined midsize SUV to be launched only after 2023.